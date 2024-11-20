California’s capital city OKs marijuana consumption lounge licenses

The Sacramento City Council approved a measure that paves a path for California’s capital to issue consumption lounge licenses sometime in 2025.

The ordinance was approved 5-4 on Tuesday, despite opposition from certain Council members, the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The organizations highlighted the effects of secondhand smoke on employees, customers and neighbors.

Similar concerns about smoke ventilation has led to lengthy delays in other markets, including Nevada, where regulators ultimately eased ventilation standards so operators could comply with the new rules without installing costly system overhauls.

Sacramento officials expect to issue permits in the first half of next year after the Council considers cannabis land-use and zoning amendments, the Bee reported.

When those are finalized, a fee study will be commissioned, with consumption lounge licenses likely issued in spring or summer.

On Jan. 1, a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom will allow California cannabis microbusinesses and retailers to widely expand their ability to offer food, drinks and live music.

Local approvals are required, however.