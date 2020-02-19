California CBD extraction company sells for $50 million

Gibraltar Industries, a diverse manufacturing company based in Buffalo, New York, paid $50 million for the assets of Delta Separation, an ethanol-based extraction company that supplies the CBD industry.
The buyers of Delta’s materials produce botanical oil extracts for numerous consumer products, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Gibraltar’s acquisition of Delta – a privately held company with 2019 revenues of $46 million – was first reported by New Cannabis Ventures.
Delta is the second company in the extraction space acquired by Gibraltar. Last October, Gibraltar purchased Ohio-based C02 extraction equipment company Apeks Supercritical for $12.6 million.