California county’s voters reject measure restricting marijuana cultivation

By MJBizDaily Staff

Be at the forefront of cannabis and psychedelics science and innovation. Register by March 14 & Save $100 on tickets to The Emerald Conference by MJBiz Science, April 1-3 in San Diego.

Voters in Humboldt County, California, soundly rejected a ballot initiative Tuesday that aimed to widely curb marijuana cultivation in that region.

According to the final election night report from the county, Measure A was opposed by nearly 73% of voters, a blowout by election standards.

Measure A, dubbed the Humboldt Cannabis Reform Initiative, featured several new business restrictions, including:

  • Capping the size of farms at 10,000 square feet, which would make more than 400 licensed farms noncompliant.
  • Requiring public hearings for all grow operations larger than 3,000 square feet.
  • Limiting farm locations on two-way roads that can accommodate speeds of 25-40 mph.
  • Restricting noncompliant farms from expanding, including increasing space, water and energy use or any structures related to cultivation.

Humboldt County, part of California’s famed Emerald Triangle, is one of the nation’s most fertile agricultural regions.

In October, a group of small marijuana farmers and a trade group in Northern California filed a lawsuit seeking to remove the initiative from the ballot.

The suit alleged that ballot organizers utilized false and misleading information to secure the required number of signatures and failed to include the full text of the initiative, as required by law.

Related Stories From MjBiz

News by State

Humboldt County lawsuit aims to derail restrictive marijuana business measure
Image of Humboldt County Line sign

Cultivation

Florida bill that bans delta-8, other compounds sent to governor
Image of delta-8 blue raspberry gummies and hemp leaves

News by State

California outdoor cannabis celebration Emerald Cup postponed until August
Image of a field of hemp under a cloudy, blue sky
Briefs California Cultivation Legal Medical & Recreational News by State Recreational 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY