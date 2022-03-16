California debuts website to help cannabis businesses stay compliant

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

California launched a website designed to support licensed cannabis businesses and help them stay compliant with industry rules.

According to a news release, the site, CannaConnect, is “the Department of Cannabis Control’s resource hub” for all marijuana companies and is intended to be a “one-stop-shop for cannabis businesses to find the information, resources and support they need at each stage of the regulatory process.”

The site will be home to an array of fact sheets and existing educational materials.

Some of the upcoming fact sheets will be titled “You’re Licensed – Now What?” and “What to Expect When You’re Inspected” and are intended to help educate licensees on the California marijuana system.

Other resources available include:

The Department of Cannabis Control requested feedback from industry stakeholders, via an online survey, to “share their challenges and opportunities for new resources to support their businesses.”

