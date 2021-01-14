Judge: California has 30 days to inform marijuana firms about billboard ban

A California judge ruled this week that state marijuana regulators have 30 days to inform businesses of a new ban on billboard advertising.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Ginger Garrett ruled in November that billboards advertising cannabis sales or products were illegal under Proposition 64, the 2016 ballot measure that legalized recreational marijuana in the state.

But the billboard ban hasn’t really been enforced, according to CalCoastNews, which prompted Garrett to issue a follow-up ruling Monday giving the state Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) 30 days to tell the companies it oversees that any marijuana billboards must be removed.

The judge ordered the BCC to report back to him within 75 days.

The ruling will further shrink advertising options for California marijuana companies, which are already forbidden to use most traditional marketing avenues.