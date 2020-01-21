California marijuana firm Falcon seeks $50 million from Harvest

California-based cannabis firm Falcon International wants a $50 million break-up fee from multistate operator Harvest Health & Recreation.

Falcon is asking for a cash payment as part of a move to dismiss a complaint that Arizona-based Harvest filed Jan. 8.

In that lawsuit, Harvest sought to terminate its acquisition of Falcon, a deal that was announced in February 2019.

As part of the suit, Harvest is seeking the $50 million it paid to Falcon as part of the merger agreement.

Falcon described the planned acquisition as a “heavily negotiated merger agreement.”

The company noted in a statement that “amounts previously funded by Harvest to Falcon are convertible into Falcon equity at Harvest’s or Falcon’s option” and are “unlikely to be paid.”

For analysis and in-depth looks at the investment trends and deals driving the cannabis industry forward, sign up for our premium subscription service, Investor Intelligence.