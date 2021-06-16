Employees at a California marijuana cultivation facility owned by Israel-based Tikun Olam voted to join the Teamsters, the union announced.

According to a news release, 39 employees at the grow operation – located in Adelanto, California – are now part of the Teamsters Local 1932 in San Bernardino, which has roughly 14,000 members.

The vote, according to the Teamsters release, is the “first Agricultural Labor Relations Board election victory for cannabis workers in Southern California.”

It’s also the second such recent win for the Teamsters: Workers at a Chicago marijuana shop, Modern Cannabis, voted in May to join the union.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union has been organizing marijuana industry workers for years, not only in Southern California but around the United States, so the Teamsters are likely playing catch-up to the UFCW in the cannabis space.