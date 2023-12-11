An indoor marijuana grower in California has alerted regulators and the state’s track-and-trace system that a certain batch of its flower in the market contains prohibited pesticides.

As a result, Grizzly Peak Farms implemented a voluntary recall on its Zoap flower strain after testing from the state’s Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) confirmed the presence of the pesticide chlorfenapyr.

The California Environmental Protection Agency banned sales of the pesticide in February 2020 and its possession and use by growers on Dec. 31, 2020.

“This product is being pulled from the market to protect consumer safety,” DCC spokesperson David Hafner told MJBizDaily via email.

“Grizzly Peak’s participation in this recall is the right thing to do and is in line with the need to protect our state’s consumers.”

Grizzly Peak, which has operations in Oakland and San Diego, describes itself as a vertically integrated cannabis company dedicated to cultivating unique strains of premium indoor flower.

The DCC, according to an email obtained by MJBizDaily, began sending out notices Dec. 7 to affected retailers and distributors in possession of the contaminated product.

“All retail sales and distribution of the adulterated batch must cease immediately,” the notice warned.

“It is unlawful to distribute, sell, hold or offer for sale an adulterated cannabis good.”

The DCC notice also directed affected companies to “collect, segregate, and quarantine” all units of the flower batch until the recall is finalized and the product can be transferred to the responsible licensee or destroyed.

Chlorpyrifos is used to control pests on a variety of crops, including alfalfa, almonds, citrus and walnuts.

California banned the pesticide after mounting evidence that chlorpyrifos was associated with serious health effects in children and other sensitive populations, including impaired brain and neurological development.

