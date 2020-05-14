California’s three licensing authorities will all begin immediately deferring business license renewal fees for marijuana companies as part of the state’s coronavirus response, the agencies said in a joint news release.

The California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the departments of Food and Agriculture and Public Health said licensed marijuana businesses whose permits expire between May 14 and June 30 can request that their license fees be deferred for up to 60 days.

License fees already paid this year for renewals will not be refunded however, according to the release.

The California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA) applauded the move, calling it a “step in the right direction.”

“While the cannabis industry was thankful for being deemed an essential business, the industry as a whole has been left out of the relief programs at both the state and federal levels that have eased financial burdens faced by all businesses,” the CCIA noted.

“The fee deferral announcement that came out today is a step in the right direction. We are encouraged that industry advocacy efforts have evolved into actions that provide real relief for the essential regulated cannabis industry.”

