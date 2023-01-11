California marijuana tech company Blaze buys Tymber e-commerce firm

Blaze, a Los Angeles-based marijuana retail software company, is acquiring e-commerce platform Tymber.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed, according to a news release announcing the deal.

Truckee, California-based Tymber “differentiates itself by enabling retailers to create a unique shopping experience that showcases their brand through a growing catalog of premium e-commerce themes and by empowering the retailer with automated SEO and control of their data,” Blaze CEO Chris Violas said in a statement.

The release notes current customers using either platform will continue to have full functionality of the software and that more tools and features will be added.

Blaze bought Canadian point-of-sale company Greenline in May.