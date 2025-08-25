California recalls contaminated marijuana vape cartridges

California cannabis regulators are recalling Mr. Zips vape cartridges because of pesticide contamination.

The Department of Cannabis Control issued the voluntary recall on Friday for Mr. Zips vape cartridges sold on or after Aug. 14, 2024, according to the agency’s website.

Most marijuana recalls are issued too late to recover cannabis products potentially containing unhealthy levels of mold or pesticides.

The recall applies to seven varieties of 1 gram Mr. Zips vape cartridges that were sold in 30 stores across the state:

Lemon Cherry Runtz – batch number: MZ_LCR_1GV_0723; UID number: 1A4060300036B66000011419

First Class Funk – batch number: MZ_FCF_1GV_0723; UID number: 1A4060300036B66000011420

Space Rocks – batch number: MZ_SRK_1GV_0723; UID number: 1A4060300036B66000011421

Smarties – batch number: MZ_SMT_1GV_0723; UID number: 1A4060300036B66000011422

Golden Gas – batch number: MZ_GGS_1GV_0821; UID number: 1A4060300036B66000011487

First Class Funk – batch number: MZ_FCF_1GV_0821; UID number: 1A4060300036B66000012026

Crescendo – batch number: MZ_PCD_1GV_0821; UID number: 1A4060300036B66000012027

Consumers who purchased the products and are experiencing adverse reactions should contact their physicians, according to the DCC.

If consumers purchased products that match the listed batch and UID numbers, they should dispose of the product or return it to the retailer for proper disposal, the DCC said.

The DCC issued two mandatory recalls earlier this summer for Alien Labs Flower after discovering microbial contamination.

The department also has issued a number of voluntary recalls on products including pre-rolls to edibles and beverages.