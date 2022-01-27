California recalls marijuana flower containing mold

California marijuana regulators issued a mandatory product recall this week after learning that a batch of Head Banger flower, produced by the Claybourne Co., was contaminated with mold.

The batch in question was found by a third party to have aspergillus niger, a form of black mold, according to a news release from the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC).

The contaminated product was sold by retailers between Nov. 2, 2021, and Jan. 26, 2022, the agency said.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the contaminated marijuana, but the DCC is continuing to investigate the cause of the mold.

Samples from the batch in question were tested by the DCC’s state-run cannabis testing lab, which confirmed the contamination, according to the release.

The recall is specifically for Head Banger flower bearing:

Track-and-trace UID number: 1A406030000326B000094476

Batch number: 28090621HB

All businesses whose inventory might contain any affected product are required to quarantine it and may not sell it, the DCC said.