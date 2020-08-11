California cannabis sales reach record $348 million in July

California set a marijuana sales record of $348 million in July, the biggest month since the 2018 rollout of the state’s legal market.

That sales figure comes from Headset, a marijuana data tracking firm based in Seattle.

Before July, the biggest cannabis sales month in California came in March, when many retailers witnessed panic-buying by consumers when the coronavirus pandemic took hold. That month, sales were just under $332 million.

This has been a good year all around for California’s legal marijuana market, which is still in something of a multiyear transition after its 2018 launch: Only January’s sales registered below $300 million, and sales that month reached $299.9 million.

California’s 2020 monthly totals are a stark contrast to 2019, when sales got above $300 million for only the final three months of the year.

In the first month of legal sales in California, in January 2018, legal cannabis retailers brought in only $100 million.