California regulates hemp and marijuana under one framework

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed new legislation to regulate intoxicating hemp products and strengthen efforts to prevent illegal sales, particularly to children.

Assembly Bill 8 is a move toward regulating all intoxicating cannabinoid products – whether derived from hemp or marijuana – under a single regulatory framework, according to a news release from Newsom’s office.

The legislation builds on emergency regulations the Department of Public Health introduced in 2024 to protect Californians from harmful hemp cannabinoid products.

“We are continuing to place the safety of every Californian first,” Newsom said in a statement.

“For too long, nefarious hemp manufacturers have been exploiting loopholes to make their intoxicating products available to our must vulnerable communities – that stops today.”

Authored by Democratic Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Assembly Bill 8:

Establishes guidelines: The bill sets clear regulations for how hemp can enter the licensed cannabis market.

Protects children: Intoxicating hemp products will be restricted to licensed dispensaries and only available to adults who are at least 21 years old.

Supports consumers: The bill bans sales of synthetic cannabinoid products and inhalable hemp in products, while limiting the use of non-intoxicating hemp outside the licensed cannabis market.

Enhances public safety: New enforcement tools are provided to state and local authorities to crack down on illegal cannabis and cannabinoid products.

“Bad actors have abused state and federal law to sell intoxicating hemp products in our state,” Aguiar-Curry said.

“Our first job is to protect our kids and our communities. With this bill, we’ll have responsible regulation, increase enforcement and support struggling legal cannabis businesses against criminal competition.”