A California-based technology company said it has been selected to help manage South Dakota’s emerging medical cannabis program.

Accela’s marijuana regulation software will be used to help the state process businesses license applications as well as patient and caregiver card applications, according to a company news release.

Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

According to the release, Accela is a leader in providing software solutions to local and state governments.

South Dakota issued its first medical marijuana patient cards in November, but sales aren’t expected to begin until summer 2022 at the earliest.

Voters in the state legalized medical marijuana at the ballot box in 2020.

State health officials have received 11 cultivation applications so far, according to the Associated Press, and municipalities are beginning to accept applications as well.

Some municipalities are being quite restrictive in terms of allowing marijuana operations, while Rapid City is allowing up to 15 dispensaries, the Associated Press reported.