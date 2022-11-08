Campaign aims to promote shopping at licensed cannabis businesses

A new campaign is encouraging cannabis consumers to buy from licensed businesses rather than the illicit market.

Buy Legal, announced at the Black CannaBiz Expo in New Orleans, was launched by industry trade association U.S. Cannabis Council along with marijuana businesses and other organizations and advocates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign was announced at the recent Black CannaBiz Expo in New Orleans.

“Cannabis consumers need to understand where they can buy high-quality, safe and tested cannabis products, and minority cannabis-businesses owners deserve the resources that a national campaign like this can provide in order to encourage customers to shop at their businesses,” Khadijah Tribble, chief executive of the U.S. Cannabis Council, said in a news release.

Buy Legal is receiving direct support from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

In a statement, Murphy said that, “… like many other products, cannabis is not immune to the persistent illegal market, which poses a serious risk to consumers.”

“This campaign will help protect the ability of local, regulated cannabis enterprises to continue to do business in a way that is safe and accountable, and protect the safety of consumers while reinvesting in communities,” the governor added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The founding members of Buy Legal are: