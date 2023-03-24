Canada adult-use marijuana sales down 7.1% monthly to CA$395.5M in January

Monthly retail sales of legal adult-use marijuana in Canada declined by 7.1% from December 2022 to January 2023, to 395.5 million Canadian dollars ($287 million).

Canadian cannabis sales grew 14.1% on an annual basis from January 2022, according to retail sales data released Friday by Statistics Canada.

Month-over-month recreational cannabis sales declined in every province except Saskatchewan, where sales grew 12.6% over December’s total to CA$19.1 million.

Sales in Ontario – Canada’s most valuable market – declined by 9.5% from December to CA$155 million.

In the remaining provinces, monthly marijuana sales and month-over-month changes were as follows:

Alberta: CA$69.5 million (-5.8%)

British Columbia: CA$60.6 million (-3.9%)

Quebec: CA$49.5 million (-9.3%)

Manitoba: CA$16.8 million (-8%)

Nova Scotia: CA$9 million (-9.2%)

New Brunswick: CA$6.5 million (-14.8%)

Newfoundland: CA$6 million (-6.1%)

Prince Edward Island: CA$1.7 million (-11.6%)

Sales in Yukon territory declined 12.7% to CA$843,000.

Statistics Canada did not report cannabis sales for the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The sales total for December was unrevised at CA$425.9 million, a monthly record.

Canadians spent CA$4.5 billion on legal recreational cannabis in 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.