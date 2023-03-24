Canada adult-use marijuana sales down 7.1% monthly to CA$395.5M in January

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Prices dropping? Rent rising? Get practical insights and proven strategies for running a successful cannabis retail operation with the MJBizDaily Retail Strategy Buyers Guide. Download your free copy. 

Monthly retail sales of legal adult-use marijuana in Canada declined by 7.1% from December 2022 to January 2023, to 395.5 million Canadian dollars ($287 million).

Canadian cannabis sales grew 14.1% on an annual basis from January 2022, according to retail sales data released Friday by Statistics Canada.

Month-over-month recreational cannabis sales declined in every province except Saskatchewan, where sales grew 12.6% over December’s total to CA$19.1 million.

Sales in Ontario – Canada’s most valuable market – declined by 9.5% from December to CA$155 million.

In the remaining provinces, monthly marijuana sales and month-over-month changes were as follows:

  • Alberta: CA$69.5 million (-5.8%)
  • British Columbia: CA$60.6 million (-3.9%)
  • Quebec: CA$49.5 million (-9.3%)
  • Manitoba: CA$16.8 million (-8%)
  • Nova Scotia: CA$9 million (-9.2%)
  • New Brunswick: CA$6.5 million (-14.8%)
  • Newfoundland: CA$6 million (-6.1%)
  • Prince Edward Island: CA$1.7 million (-11.6%)

Sales in Yukon territory declined 12.7% to CA$843,000.

Statistics Canada did not report cannabis sales for the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The sales total for December was unrevised at CA$425.9 million, a monthly record.

Canadians spent CA$4.5 billion on legal recreational cannabis in 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Switzerland nears launch of recreational cannabis trial
Image of historic city center in Zurich, Switzerland.

Finance

Marijuana MSO TerrAscend could list on Toronto Stock Exchange by summer
Image of Toronto Stock Exchange building

Legal

Cocaine announcement by marijuana company Adastra leads to lawsuit
Image of a gavel in a courtroom
Briefs Canada International Recreational Retail 