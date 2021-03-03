Canada extends wage subsidy popular with cannabis producers

Canada’s government is extending a pandemic-related wage subsidy program that has been tapped by over a dozen federally-regulated cannabis producers.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program, which subsidizes wages for employers which have lost revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis, was set to expire March 13.

The program has been extended to June 5.

“We are extending the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and lockdown support at their current levels until June,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

To qualify for CEWS, companies must show a drop in eligible revenue during the crisis with revenue from a previous period.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said businesses can use pre-pandemic revenue levels when applying for the subsidy in the coming months.

CEWS has been utilized by most of Canada’s top cannabis producers, including Tilray, Aphria, Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis.

However, despite having access to the subsidy last year, large cannabis producers slashed thousands of jobs.

Aurora Cannabis cut deep into its workforce while receiving CA$23.7 million in government grants, as first reported by the Globe and Mail.

More information on the CEWS program can be found here.