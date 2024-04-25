Canada recalls contaminated cannabis after government testing

Canada’s federal regulator has issued a recall for a batch of recreational cannabis sold in British Columbia, citing microbial contamination discovered by random government testing.

The recalled marijuana was grown by Alberta producer Sirona Pharma, also known as Acreage Pharms.

The recall stems from Health Canada’s random cannabis testing program, launched in 2023 to analyze products bought from licensed stores.

The recalled lot includes 1,200 28-gram packages of “Purple Gelato Punch” sold under the “Full Sesh” brand and packaged in September 2023.

Health Canada’s testing “determined that the affected product does not meet certain microbial contaminant limits for yeast, mold and bacteria” set out in government regulations, according to the agency’s recall notice.

The regulator did not specify the microbial contaminant in question but advised consumers to “immediately stop using this product.”

Health Canada said there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the recalled marijuana.

Recalls for contaminated cannabis are relatively uncommon in Canada, with most involving mislabeled marijuana products.

Health Canada has issued four cannabis recalls to date this year, including another Sirota Pharma product recalled in March for a labeling issue.

In February, Health Canada recalled two lots of cannabis-infused Turkish delight produced by WellCann, warning that the product could contain mold.