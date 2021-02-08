Canada’s federal cannabis regulator, Health Canada, announced an upcoming public comment period regarding regulations that could result in new restrictions on flavors used in marijuana vape products.

The proposed amendments to Canada’s federal Cannabis Regulations “would align with proposed restrictions on flavors in vaping products under the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act,” according to a Health Canada notice advising of the public comment period.

“The purpose of the proposed amendments would be to protect public health and safety, in particular by preventing young persons and others from inducements to use cannabis,” the notice points out.

“The proposed amendments would set restrictions on flavors in cannabis extracts for inhalation, including vaping products.”

Canadians will have 30 days to comment on the proposed regulatory changes during a public comment period expected to begin sometime this spring, according to the Forward Regulatory Plan.

Another set of proposed regulatory amendments could make it easier to conduct nontherapeutic cannabis research by exempting cannabis manufactured and sold for human research from certain requirements under Canada’s Food and Drug Regulations.

The proposed amendments would also “authorize additional research-related activities for certain license holders,” including the ability to produce and sell reference standards.

“The proposed amendments would have impacts on researchers, and current and potential cannabis license holders who conduct activities related to research,” according to a separate Health Canada notice.

A public comment period on that proposal is also expected to begin sometime this spring.