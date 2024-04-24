Canada’s cannabis sales rise 1.7% in February year-over-year

Canadian cannabis sales in regulated channels inched higher in February 2024 compared to the same month last year, boosted slightly by the extra day for leap year, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
Consumers purchased 376.2 million Canadian dollars ($273.9 million) of recreational marijuana that month, the highest February figure on record since Canada legalized cannabis in 2018.
Previous sales in February were:
- CA$261.9 million in 2021.
- CA$324.1 million in 2022.
- CA$369.9 million in 2023.
The province of Alberta saw the biggest gain, followed by Nova Scotia and Quebec.
Two of the largest provinces by trade, Ontario and British Columbia, saw their year-over-year sales figures decline this February.
February 2024 sales figures by province were:
|Province
|February 2024 sales
|$ change
|% change
|Ontario
|CA$145.7 million
|– CA$5.4 million
|-3.6%
|Alberta
|CA$72 million
|+ CA$7 million
|+11%
|Quebec
|CA$49 million
|+ CA$3.8 million
|+8.5%
|British Columbia
|CA$48.3 million
|– CA$8.5 million
|-15%
|Manitoba
|CA$16.9 million
|+ CA$2.5 million
|+17.2%
|Nova Scotia
|CA$12.6 million
|+ CA$4.2 million
|+49%
|Newfoundland
|CA$7.1 million
|+ CA$1.5 million
|+26.3%
|New Brunswick
|CA$7 million
|+ CA$913,000
|+15%
|Prince Edward Island
|CA$1.9 million
|+ CA$208,000
|+12.2%
|Yukon
|CA$968,000
|+ CA$180,000
|+23%
Statistics Canada did not report cannabis sales for the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.