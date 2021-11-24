Alberta licensed cannabis producer Prairie Grass says its new line of cannabis suppositories are the first to hit Canada’s regulated marijuana market and the company hopes the niche products will address market demand from female consumers.

The female-founded company recognized “a gap in the market for cannabis directed towards female health and wellness,” said Rebecca Thomson, Prairie Grass’ quality-assurance person and co-president of the company along with sister Olivia Penner.

“We definitely know that this is something that patients have been asking for,” Thomson added.

“I really do think that we are filling a gap, whether or not the market actually realized that the gap was there.”

Prairie Grass’ suppositories, intended for vaginal or rectal administration, include two varieties:

Relief Pods, containing 10 milligrams of THC per unit (the maximum under Canadian regulations).

Eve Pods, containing 40 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD per unit and roughly 1 milligram of THC.

Thomson said Prairie Grass believes they are first to market with government-regulated cannabis suppositories.

She said the company hasn’t observed any others for sale, although they have heard of custom cannabis suppositories being produced by a compounding pharmacy.

Canadian regulator Health Canada confirmed it has received product notifications regarding marijuana suppositories under the federal Cannabis Act but said it does not track whether cannabis products are released into the market.

Approval under Canada’s Food and Drug Act would be required in order for a cannabis product, including suppositories, to make health claims, a Health Canada spokesperson told MJBizDaily in a statement.

“All products sold under the Cannabis Act, including suppositories, must not make therapeutic or other health claims,” the spokesperson noted.

Prairie Grass’ cannabis suppositories are being sold through Canada’s medical cannabis market.

However, the company will also sell the suppositories through recreational channels and has plans to list through the Ontario wholesaler for purchase by adult-use stores.

Thomson said Prairie Grass will also work to bring the cannabis suppositories to adult-use stores in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Thomson stressed the importance of making the cannabis suppositories available through adult-use channels as well as medical.

“For example, if a woman is accessing it for endometrial support, or menstrual pain,” she said.

“Often, it can be challenging, and a burden, for consumers and patients to get a medical prescription, get signed up with a medical marketplace and have (products) shipped to the door, as opposed to just being able to go to their (adult-use) dispensary and purchase the product.”

Although Thomson said that Prairie Grass does not have an estimated total addressable-market size for cannabis suppositories in Canada, the company has observed an interest in CBD suppositories in the United States.

“I think that there’s a lot of demand for increased women’s health options,” she said.

“So, from that perspective, we look at that population, and that’s nearly 50% of Canadians.”

Solomon Israel can be reached at solomon.israel@mjbizdaily.com.