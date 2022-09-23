Canadian adult-use cannabis sales get summer bump with record July

Adult-use cannabis sales jumped sharply in July as Canadians stocked up for summer, new data from Statistics Canada suggests.

Regulated marijuana sales that month grew to 395 million Canadian dollars ($315 million), an almost 4.5% increase over June.

It was one of the biggest monthly gains so far this year in Canada.

The province of Manitoba experienced the biggest monthly increase by percentage, jumping 20% to CA$17.1 million in retail sales.

On a dollars basis, the biggest monthly increase was in Ontario, where sales rose CA$6.8 million to CA$159.5 million in July.

Quebec’s cannabis sales grew a disappointing 1% month-over-month to about CA$50 million.

So far this year, roughly CA$2.55 billion worth of recreational cannabis has been sold.

In the remaining provinces, July sales totals and month-over-month sales were:

Alberta: CA$69.1 million (+3%).

British Columbia: CA$57.3 million (+6%).

Manitoba: CA$17.1 million (+20%).

Nova Scotia: CA$9.1 million (+4.3%).

New Brunswick: CA$7.2 million (+6.2%).

Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$5.7 million (+10%).

Saskatchewan: CA$15.8 million (+1.5%).

Prince Edward Island: CA$2.1 million (+14%).

By city, Toronto continued to lead the country with CA$54.1 million in sales, up 5% over June.

Montreal was the only city in Canada where sales fell in July: Sales in Quebec’s largest city dropped under 1% to CA$26.8 million.

July cannabis retail sales in selected Canadian cities and monthly sales changes were:

Edmonton, Alberta: CA$22.8 million (+4.4%).

Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$18.7 million (Flat).

Calgary, Alberta: CA$19.5 million (+6.6%).

Ottawa, Ontario: CA$14.5 million (+4.7%).

Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$9.7 million (+18.6%).

Quebec City: CA$4.7 million (+2.9%).

Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.7 million (+4.1%).

Statistics Canada’s July cannabis retail sales data is available here.