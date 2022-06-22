Canada’s adult-use cannabis sales rebound to record CA$372 million in April

Canadians bought a record 372.4 million Canadian dollars ($287 million) worth of regulated adult-use cannabis products in April, according to new data from the country’s statistics authority.

That brings the country’s recreational marijuana sales to CA$1.4 billion through the first four months of the year.

Statistics Canada data shows that April sales were 3.7% higher than March, thanks mostly to Ontario’s CA$150.2 million in adult-use revenue.

On a percentage basis, Quebec led all provinces in April with month-over-month growth of 18%, bringing sales to CA$50.2 million.

In the remaining provinces, April sales totals and month-over-month sales were:

Alberta: CA$64.7 million (+2.4%).

British Columbia: CA$52.9 million (-6.2%).

Manitoba: CA$15.5 million (+12.1%).

Nova Scotia: CA$8.6 million (+1.2%).

New Brunswick: CA$6.4 million (+1%).

Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$5.2 million (+1%).

Saskatchewan: CA$15.1 million (+1.5%).

Prince Edward Island: CA$1.8 million (-1%).

Yukon territory recorded C$865,000 in sales in April.

By city, Toronto continued to lead the country with CA$51 million in sales, up 5% over the previous month.

In Gatineau, Quebec, legal marijuana sales soared 86.7% month-over-month to CA$1.8 million.

April cannabis retail sales in selected Canadian cities and monthly sales changes were:

Montreal: CA$26.6 million (+13.7%).

Edmonton, Alberta: CA$21.9 million (+2.5%).

Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$18.1 million (-1.7%).

Calgary, Alberta: CA$17.8 million (+1.3%).

Ottawa, Ontario: CA$14.5 million (+1.6%).

Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$9.7 million (+10.5%).

Quebec City: CA$5.2 million (+15.3%).

Statistics Canada’s January cannabis retail sales data is available here.