Canadian cannabis producer Cannara Biotech’s profit rises in quarter

By MJBizDaily Staff

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Montreal cannabis producer Cannara Biotech reported a profit of 2.9 million Canadian dollars ($2.2 million) in its third quarter that ended in May, according to its recently released financial statements.

The net income for the company’s third quarter is 107% higher than the figure for the same quarter in 2022, when Cannara reported a CA$1.4 million profit, according to a news release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) – another measure of profitability – for the quarter amounted to a positive CA$3.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA through Cannara’s first three quarters of its fiscal year reached CA$8.6 million.

Cannara’s net sales in 2023’s March-May quarter increased by 57% to CA$15.9 million compared to the same three-month period in 2022.

Net revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 jumped to CA$39.3 million – 63% higher over the same nine-month period last year.

Money left over after paying operating expenses and capital expenditures – or free cash flow – for the third quarter was CA$3.2 million, a 113% increase from CA$1.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

“This past quarter was a tremendous success as Cannara grew its market share by more than 30% in Quebec and in Ontario, along with growing sales in (British Columbia) and the commencement of sales in a new market, Alberta, the second largest cannabis market in Canada,” CEO Zohar Krivorot said in a statement.

The company said its market share in Quebec grew to 9.3%, up from 7%.

In Ontario, the largest cannabis market in Canada, Cannara held a market share of 2.7%.

Cannara also said it increased its number of employees by 29% to support operational growth. The company employed 270 people as of May 2023.

The producer had CA$4 million in cash at the end of the quarter.

Cannara’s shares trade as LOVE on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Canada

Canada faces ‘potential’ class action suit, ex-cannabis legalization chair says
Image depicting vaping fumes

Cultivation

Bedrocan owes profit to its focus on medical cannabis: Q&A with founder Tjalling Erkelens
Image of Tjalling Erkelen

Manufacturing

Canadian producer MediPharm exports cannabis oil to US for clinical trial
Image of an eye dropper depositing some cannabis oil into a vial
Briefs Canada Finance International Recreational 