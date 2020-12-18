NEWS BRIEF

Canadian cannabis sales pick up pace to CA$270 million in October

Published 4 hours ago

Canadian adult-use marijuana sales reached 270 million Canadian dollars ($211.7 million) in October, as the pace of monthly sales growth accelerated to 5.1%.

The monthly sales figures imply an annual run rate of roughly CA$3.24 billion for Canada’s recreational cannabis sector.

Statistics Canada’s last retail sales data release of 2020 continued Canada’s mostly upward sequential monthly trend for cannabis sales this year, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and troubles facing the country’s biggest producers.

Ontario led the charge in terms of monthly sales growth, with October sales increasing by 7.6% over September to CA$83.9 million.

The next-largest province by population, Quebec, reported sales of CA$48 million, a 6.7% month-over-month increase.

Alberta, which has the most licensed cannabis stores of any Canadian province, retained its spot as the country’s second-biggest marijuana market with monthly sales increasing by 5% to CA$56.4 million.

Monthly marijuana sales grew at a more modest 2.8% in British Columbia, reaching nearly CA$38 million.

In the prairie province of Saskatchewan, sales grew by 2.2% on a monthly basis to CA$13.8 million.

Neighboring Manitoba reported 4.7% monthly sales growth, to CA$9.8 million.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, monthly recreational marijuana sales increased by 4.6% to CA$3.9 million.

However, monthly sales shrank in Canada’s three other Atlantic provinces, as follows:

  • Nova Scotia: CA$7.3 million (-4.1%).
  • New Brunswick: CA$6.2 million (-3.5%).
  • Prince Edward Island: CA$1.7 million (-0.8%).

October sales totaled CA$383,000 in the Northwest Territories, and CA$739,000 in Yukon Territory. Sales figures for the territory of Nunavut were unavailable.

Statistics Canada adjusted September’s marijuana retail sales total to CA$257 million, up from the previously reported figure of CA$256.3 million.

The government statistics bureau’s full retail cannabis data for October can be found here.

Latest Headlines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *