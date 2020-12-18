Canadian cannabis sales pick up pace to CA$270 million in October

Canadian adult-use marijuana sales reached 270 million Canadian dollars ($211.7 million) in October, as the pace of monthly sales growth accelerated to 5.1%.

Statistics Canada’s last retail sales data release of 2020 continued Canada’s mostly upward sequential monthly trend for cannabis sales this year, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and troubles facing the country’s biggest producers.

Ontario led the charge in terms of monthly sales growth, with October sales increasing by 7.6% over September to CA$83.9 million.

The next-largest province by population, Quebec, reported sales of CA$48 million, a 6.7% month-over-month increase.

Alberta, which has the most licensed cannabis stores of any Canadian province, retained its spot as the country’s second-biggest marijuana market with monthly sales increasing by 5% to CA$56.4 million.

Monthly marijuana sales grew at a more modest 2.8% in British Columbia, reaching nearly CA$38 million.

In the prairie province of Saskatchewan, sales grew by 2.2% on a monthly basis to CA$13.8 million.

Neighboring Manitoba reported 4.7% monthly sales growth, to CA$9.8 million.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, monthly recreational marijuana sales increased by 4.6% to CA$3.9 million.

However, monthly sales shrank in Canada’s three other Atlantic provinces, as follows:

Nova Scotia: CA$7.3 million (-4.1%).

New Brunswick: CA$6.2 million (-3.5%).

Prince Edward Island: CA$1.7 million (-0.8%).

October sales totaled CA$383,000 in the Northwest Territories, and CA$739,000 in Yukon Territory. Sales figures for the territory of Nunavut were unavailable.

Statistics Canada adjusted September’s marijuana retail sales total to CA$257 million, up from the previously reported figure of CA$256.3 million.

The government statistics bureau’s full retail cannabis data for October can be found here.