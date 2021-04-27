Canadian marijuana retailer Fire & Flower reports CA$79 million loss

Major Canadian cannabis store chain Fire & Flower Holdings has reported total revenue of 128.1 million Canadian dollars ($103 million) for its fiscal year ended Jan. 30, with an annual net loss of CA$79 million.

The Toronto-based company attributed the net loss largely to “non-operating charges including debt extinguishment and finance costs, offset by a gain on revaluation of derivative liabilities,” plus operating losses as the company expands, including its 2020 acquisition of competitor Friendly Stranger.

Fire & Flower reported CA$43.2 million in total revenue for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, an increase of 30.5% over the previous quarter.

The company’s quarterly revenue included retail sales of CA$33.2 million, distribution revenue of CA$7 million from its Open Fields wholesale business in Saskatchewan, and CA$3.1 in sales from its Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform.

Quarterly same-store sales increased by 36.8% over the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fire & Flower currently operates 80 cannabis stores in five Canadian jurisdictions, including:

40 in Alberta.

29 in Ontario.

Nine in Saskatchewan.

One in Manitoba.

One in Yukon territory.

The retailer said its Spark Perks loyalty program now has 250,000 members.

In February, Fire & Flower announced a deal to license its brand to American Acres Managers, which has plans to open stores in Arizona, California and Nevada.

Shares of Fire & Flower trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange as FAF.