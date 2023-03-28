Canadian province allows marijuana producers to give samples to stores

By MJBizDaily Staff

Alberta’s cannabis regulator announced a regulatory change that will allow marijuana producers to provide sample products to stores and their representatives.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) said amendments to the Cannabis Representative Handbook and the Retail Cannabis Store Handbook are effective immediately.

Cannabis representatives now have the ability to provide up to 3.5 grams of dried cannabis, or any product equivalent to that amount in another format, as sample product.

The AGLC said any samples must be for marketing purposes and are for store licensee use only.

Separately, the Grow Up Conference, a cannabis trade show, said the regulatory changes will allow registered marijuana representatives and brands to provide samples at the show’s “Brand and Buyer’s Zone” in May to budtenders, qualified industry workers and retail buyers.

“The AGLC’s amended policies support consumer choice, innovation, and economic growth,” Grow Up founder and President Randy Rowe said in a statement.

“The ability to provide samples for marketing purposes to delegates, retailers and budtenders is an essential tool for brands to showcase their products and make connections with retailers.”

