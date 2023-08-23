Canadian recreational cannabis sales jump 12% in June to CA$426 million

Sales of Canadian recreational cannabis jumped to 426.6 million Canadian dollars in June ($316.7 million), a year-over-year increase of 12%.

It’s also the fourth straight month that Canada’s sales exceeded CA$400 million, according to the latest retail sales data by Statistics Canada.

Through the first six months of 2023, CA$2.4 billion worth of cannabis has been sold in Canada, which is 9% higher than the first half of 2022.

Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta continued to power most of the sector’s growth, while the province of Quebec had the slowest growth in the country.

Ontario’s sales in June 2023 were CA$167.8 million, up 9.9% compared to June 2022.

Retail sales of recreational cannabis products in Ontario increased by CA$15.1 million year-on-year, which is higher than the overall sales of four of Canada’s 10 provinces.

Alberta had the second-highest sales.

In June, Alberta sold CA$75.2 million worth of adult-use cannabis products, up 12% over the same month last year.

In the remaining provinces, monthly marijuana sales in June 2023 and comparisons to sales in June 2022 were:

British Columbia: CA$66 million (+22%)

Quebec: CA$53.4 million (+7.1%)

Manitoba: CA$16.4 million (+15.3%)

Nova Scotia: CA$9.8 million (+12.9%)

New Brunswick: CA$7.6 million (+10.8%)

Newfoundland: CA$6.6 million (+29%)

Prince Edward Island: CA$3 million (+8.7%)

Saskatchewan: CA$19.5 million (+25.4%)

Yukon: CA$1.1 million (+17%)

Among Canadian municipalities, Toronto continued to lead the way with CA$53.7 million in sales in June 2023, up 3.1% over the same month last year.

Montreal was second, with CA$29 million of sales, up 7.2% over June 2022.

Cannabis retail sales in select Canadian cities and monthly sales changes were:

Edmonton, Alberta: CA$24.9 million (+14.1%).

Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$21.5 million (+17.9%).

Calgary, Alberta: CA$21.1 million (+15.4%).

Ottawa, Ontario: CA$17.8 million (+7.9%).

Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$10 million (+10.7%).

Quebec City: CA$4.8 million (+4.2%).

Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.3 million (-21%).

Statistics Canada’s cannabis retail sales data is available here.