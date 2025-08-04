Cannabis brands leverage media partnership for enhanced visibility

Two Colorado cannabis brands have created a limited-edition line of infused pre-rolls for a long-running independent media outlet.

The collaboration between Cultivator Meraki Brands. solventless concentrate extractor Mighty Melts, and Denver alt-weekly Westword offers a compelling blueprint for how cannabis companies can forge and leverage unexpected alliances to expand their market reach.

The companies will launch Westword joint packs at an Aug. 7 party at cannabis venue Tetra Lounge in Denver.

It’s a reversal of roles.

For years, Westword was one of the few media outlets willing to run marijuana advertisements.

Fast forward, and it was Westword news editor Thomas Mitchell who approached the companies about collaborating on infused pre-rolls branded for the news publication.

Increased brand awareness

“It’s a good way for us to do business with a local company and really showcase the product,” Meraki owner Jim Koller told MJBizDaily.

“We’re always looking to increase awareness of our brand, so that’s a big part of it.”

Collaborating with Westword gives Meraki and Mighty Melts several business advantages, including enhanced brand visibility, access to new customer segments and product diversification.

“Ever since we’ve been operating, Westword has always been a champion of the small cannabis operators,” said Steve Palopoli, Koller’s operating partner at Meraki.

Westword’s Mitchell said it’s the collaboration and event is another way for the publication to connect with its readers.

“Cannabis has played a critical part in the business side of Westword,” Mitchell said.

“It’s unfortunate to see the cannabis industry not doing as well as it was a few years ago, but it’s still a very important part of what we do – whether it’s editorial or ads.”

The back of a recent Westword print edition included nine full-page ads for cannabis retailers, six smaller ads and a number of companies peddling psychedelic mushrooms.

In addition to its normal cannabis news coverage, Westword publishes a weekly cannabis events calendar and its long-running Ask a Stoner column, where readers can get answers to questions such as:

Dear Stoner: I can see why bars or clubs with alcohol wouldn’t allow people to smoke weed at their establishments, but what about infused mocktails? Could you see bars ever allowing low-dose THC drinks or edibles?

Ganja Guzzler

Collaborating with mainstream businesses

Westword has secured similar collaborations with mainstream businesses, including the craft beer industry.

For example, Westword received a portion of the sales when its readers purchased a pint at an Odell Brewing Co. taphouse.

Cannabis companies often look to mainstream businesses for cross-promotional partnerships.

Luxury cannabis brand Binske, for example, partnered with Los Angeles fashion brand L’equip to launch its high end Le Binske apparel line.

During Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February, Cresco Labs brand Good News Cannabis partnered with Boston chef and restaurateur Asia Mei to develop a THC-infused Asian barbecue wing sauce.

But partnering with a mainstream business has its drawbacks.

“Right aver we announced that we partnered with Meraki, their Instagram got shut down,” Mitchell said.

“When we do our Best of Denver awards and announce cannabis winners, a decent amount of them get shut down.”

Limited edition launch

The co=branded infused joints, crafted with Meraki flower and Mighty Melts bubble hash, showcase the quality and distinct characteristics of both cannabis producers.

The initial line will feature three curated strains:

Golden Goat x Fizz appeals to consumers seeking an energetic experience.

Grease Bucket x Black Maple promises a potent effect.

Grape Mountain x Grape Mountain is designed to deliver a relaxing high.

The Westword joint packs will be available in about 10 dispensaries shortly after the launch party at Tetra Lounge.

Margaret Jackson can be reached at margaret.jackson@mjbizdaily.com.