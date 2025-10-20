Nearly three years after legalizing adult-use cannabis, the U.S. Virgin Islands is issuing business licenses and accepting applications for more permits.

The U.S. territory’s Office of Cannabis Regulation is currently accepting applications for manufacturing licenses.

Applications, along with a $5,000 fee, must be submitted by Dec. 19 to be considered.

Last week, regulators issued licenses to 13 marijuana cultivators in St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas.

Regulators are cunrrently reviewing applications for dispensary licenses.

According to Denver-based cannabis-focused law firm Vicente LLP, applicants for all licenses, except for micro-cultivators, must be majority owned by a person who meets one of the following requirements:

Lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands for 10 of the last 15 years

Has attended school for in the Virgin Islands for at least five years or is a graduate of a Virgin Islands high school or the University of the Virgin Islands and is registered to vote in the Virgin Islands.

A person who would have graduated from high school in the Virgin Islands but was temporarily relocated because of a natural disaster.

The U.S. Virgin Islands legalized adult-use cannabis in January 2023.

Voters approved medical marijuana in a 2014 referendum.

In addition to the U.S. Virgin Islands, other U.S. territories that have approved medical marijuana include Guam and Puerto Rico.