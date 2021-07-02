Cannabis company Nabis completes $23 million funding round

California cannabis distributor Nabis said it raised $23 million in a Series B fundraising round in a quest to expand daily operations and the company’s online wholesaling platform.

In a news release, the San Francisco-based company said the funds would be put toward expanding its Nabis Marketplace, a wholesale portal for retailers and brands.

Investors in the Series B funding included FJ Labs, Artemis Growth Partners, Silverleaf Venture Partners, Liquid 2 Ventures and DoorDash co-founder Stanley Tang, the company noted in its release.

Nabis previously raised $5 million in a Series A funding round.

“We are enabling the cannabis brands and retailers of today to transact with the most modern technology tools to best serve the exponentially-growing demand for cannabis,” CEO Vince Ning said in the release.

Ning added modern distributors should emulate platforms such as Faire, a self-described “one-stop shop” wholesale platform that acts as an online, big-box wholesale store.