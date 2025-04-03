Marijuana consumption lounge bill introduced in Maine

A group of Republican lawmakers in Maine has introduced a bill that would allow municipalities to approve or license marijuana consumption venues within their jurisdiction.

According to The Marijuana Herald, House Bill 1365 – introduced by Rep. David Boyer – would permit those 21 and older to legally consume flower and other marijuana products at a “cannabis hospitality lounge.”

The proposal also would allow non-cannabis food products at the venue, though the language is unclear if that allowance includes the sale of food items.

Unlike other markets, such venues in Maine would be under the authority of local governments and not regulated by the state’s Office of Cannabis Policy or Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

In another contrast to most other markets that allow consumption spaces, a retail component or license would not be required.

The bill also would amend Maine’s smoking laws to allow indoor consumption, a concern that has led other markets, such as Las Vegas, to require ventilation systems or other methods of smoke mitigation.

The Maine proposal will be heard by the state’s Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs, which will decide if the measure advances to the full House, Marijuana Herald reported.

MJBizDaily in February reported that a push was underway in Maine to finally enact consumption regulations – nine years after voters legalized a recreational marijuana market in the state.