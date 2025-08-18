Cannabis consumption lounges a step closer in Massachusetts

Cannabis consumption lounges continue to inch closer to reality in Massachusetts, where regulators finally released proposed rules for business that want to permit cannabis use on Friday.

According to StateHouse News, the latest step in a yearslong process to permit cannabis lounges in the state is a public comment period in which anyone can sound off on three proposed social consumption license types.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are:

“Supplemental,” for dispensaries and other cannabis businesses to offer marijuana consumption on site.

“Hospitality,” for new or existing noncannabis businesses, including yoga studios and theater.

“Event organizer,” for temporary events like rallies and festivals.

It’s still unclear when businesses could apply for a permit. Localities would need to “opt-in” to allowing them.

About 400 small businesses would be affected, but they won’t have to hire more employees to comply with the proposed regulations, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Office.

Opinions about the proposed regulations vary.

Nick Gamache, an employee at a marijuana store in Dracut, said being able to consume cannabis on site is equivalent to going to a bar.

“Just instead of getting drunk, you’re getting a little high,” Gamache told Boston 25 News.

“I think it would bring in a lot more traffic and business to the company, because actually, a lot of people that come in … ask if they can consume indoors or outside.”

But Linda Norosky said she’s opposed to allowing people to smoke cannabis at events.

“I don’t like it. It’s intrusive, because it stinks,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t have any problem that they want to do it. That’s their business; I’m fine with that. But it intrudes on all of us, because the smell is horrendous.”

The publication of the regulations come shortly after four cannabis consumption lounges opened for business in New Jersey.

Critics question whether lengthy approval processes like Massachusetts’ are necessary. Others contend lounges are too heavily regulated to succeed.