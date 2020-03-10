Cannabis edibles maker Wana Brands expands into Canada

One of the largest U.S. edibles makers, Colorado-based Wana Brands, has expanded into the Canadian market through a license agreement with Indiva Limited.

Under terms of the agreement, London, Ontario-based Indiva will have the exclusive rights to produce and distribute Wana products in Canada.

The expansion into Canada – Wana’s first market outside the United States – paves the way for the company’s expansion into other international markets, Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman said in a news release.

Whiteman said the company has been searching for the past two years for the “perfect Canadian partner.”

Indiva produces pre-rolls, flower, capsules, oils and edibles products.

In addition to Wana, Indiva has partnerships with Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt and Gems.

Wana Brands products are available in Colorado, Arizona, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Oregon.