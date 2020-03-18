MJBizCon, the trade show for cannabis professionals hosted by Marijuana Business Daily, has been nominated as one of the fastest-growing shows in the United States.

MJBizCon was a nominee for Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 for 2019 in all three categories:

Net square footage.

Exhibiting companies.

Total attendance.

The 2019 show, held in December in Las Vegas, attracted a record 31,500 cannabis professionals and covered roughly 250,000 square feet of space.

The grand award from Trade Show Executives will be announced at the Fastest 50 Awards & Summit, May 13-15 in Las Vegas.

Last year, MJBizCon was one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows for the fourth consecutive year by Trade Show Executives, a sign of the cannabis industry’s growth.