CEO of Aussie cannabis firm Cann Group resigns amid ‘new strategic direction’

Cann Group Limited CEO Peter Koetsier cited “family reasons” for his resignation, the Melbourne, Australia-based company announced in late March.

The chief executive of one of Australia’s top cannabis producers has resigned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Cann Group said in the same news release that its board is working on a new strategic direction.

Nonexecutive director Jenni Pilcher will assume an executive director role, the company said, while the board “sets its new strategic direction.”

The company said Koetsier will work through the end of the financial year.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the board, employees, and stakeholders of Cann for their support and collaboration during my time as CEO,” Koetsier said in a statement.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside such talented and dedicated individuals.”

Cann Group Chair Julian Chick said that the company is “… grateful for Peter’s efforts over the past 14 months in scaling up our business, which has led to the production of over 12 tonnes (13.2 U.S. tons) of product per annum, and increased sales.”

The company supplies dried flower and oil products, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients and extracts, to medical patients.