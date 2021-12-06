Canadian cannabis retail, CBD e-commerce and accessory company High Tide announced plans to raise up to 40 million Canadian dollars ($31.3 million) over time by way of an at-the-market equity program.

Advertisement

The funding will be used “to fund two specific strategic initiatives (High Tide) is currently developing,” according to a Monday news release that did not specify what those initiatives might be.

The funds also will “support the growth and development of the company’s existing operations, funding future acquisitions as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.”

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

The Calgary, Alberta-based company has made a series of acquisitions this year, most recently acquiring 80% of NuLeaf Naturals, a Colorado CBD company.

Shares of High Tide trade as HITI on the Nasdaq and TSX Venture Exchange.