Cannabis gives British Columbia farm sales CA$300 million boost in 2019

Farm cash receipts in British Columbia hit a record high in 2019, boosted by an increase of nearly 300 million Canadian dollars ($221 million) in cannabis sales.
The annual growth in cannabis cash receipts in British Columbia far outpaced growth in other agricultural sectors such as dairy (CA$47 million), beef (CA$25 million) and field vegetables (CA$17.5 million), the provincial government reported Tuesday.
The West Coast province is home to 99 of Canada’s 423 cannabis licenses for growing, processing or selling marijuana, according to Canada’s cannabis license registry.
On a national level, Canada’s total cash farm receipts grew by nearly 6% in 2019, rising to CA$66.1 billion. Crop receipts increased by 3.9% on an annual basis to reach CA$36.6 billion.
National cannabis crop receipts were CA$2.3 billion in 2019, an annual increase of more than 300% during the country’s first full year of recreational marijuana legalization.