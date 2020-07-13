One of the cannabis industry’s only self-regulatory standards organizations is creating social equity recommendations for state rulemakers.

The goal of the National Association of Cannabis Businesses, based in Washington DC, is to get state marijuana regulators to change their ways.

Regulators have shown a tendency to want to start from scratch when developing rules for new cannabis programs and fail to consult other states’ existing frameworks.

Criteria for social equity licensee candidates.

Support and services for qualified candidates.

Funding to disproportionately impacted communities.

Social justice reform.

According to a news release, the NACB’s recommendations will address:

“The objective is to assist all regulated cannabis states to move forward with programs to improve social and economic welfare at the local level,” Gina Kranwinkel, president and CEO of the association, said in a statement.

Kranwinkel said states can give licensing preferences and low-interest loans to create business ownership opportunities and jobs in disadvantaged communities.

