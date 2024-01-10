Cannabis hiring firm, Colorado team up on social equity education program

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Colorado’s Cannabis Business Office (CBO) is launching an educational program designed to support marijuana social equity entrepreneurs in the industry.

The program, dubbed CannaBusiness Growth, is designed by Denver-based Vangst, a jobs platform for the cannabis industry.

CannaBusiness Growth has more than 50 modules, covering topics such as compliance, finance, sales and marketing, according to a news release.

“Bridging the knowledge gap between industry professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs is what we do best at Vangst and it’s clear that the industry needs to support organizations like the CBO to enhance equity in the cannabis sector,” Vangst CEO Karson Humiston said in a statement.

The CBO, established in July 2021, is an arm of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

In October, the CBO handed out its first two loans to Colorado marijuana social equity operators through its Cannabis Business Loan Program.

CannaBusiness Growth is part of a wider effort by the state to support communities that were disproportionately impacted by prohibition who seek to participate in Colorado’s cannabis industry.

The CBO announced its first loans to social equity-owned cannabis businesses in October.

