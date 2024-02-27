Cannabis labor poised for rebound in 2024, survey predicts

Cannabis job numbers could rebound in 2024 after a tough period marked by thousands of layoffs in the industry.

That’s according to marijuana recruitment company Vangst’s annual Cannabis Salary Guide survey.

Eighty-six percent of the 1,000-plus cannabis employers and employees who were surveyed said they’re planning to expand hiring in core areas, according to a news release.

Two-thirds of retail companies are preparing to hire five or more employees in the coming months, according to the survey.

That’s good news for aspiring marijuana workers, particularly after Vangst research showed job numbers declined by 2% in 2022.

Vangst’s findings also show that:

High-value employees were paid more, with top-end salaries rising by 4.7% – outpacing the 4.1% average increase in non-cannabis industries.

Talent mobility remains challenging for employers. Many cannabis employees are seeking career-advancement opportunities, leading to more role transitions.

“We expect 2024 to mark a return to hiring and investment in our industry’s greatest asset: our people,” Karson Humiston, founder and CEO of Denver-based Vangst, said in a statement.

“Talent and expertise are more valued than ever before.”