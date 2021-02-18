Cannabis mixtures studied as treatment for COVID inflammation

Working with GB Sciences, the Las Vegas-based R&D arm of the Canadian company GBS Global Biopharma, Michigan State University (MSU) professor Norbert Kaminski is using proprietary cannabinoid-containing complex mixtures (CCCM) in an attempt to treat Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) and associated conditions such as macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in COVID patients.

CRS, MAS, and ARDS are the leading causes of death among those who become infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

GBS’s CCCM were developed to reduce high levels of specific cytokines and pro-inflammatory processes triggered by the virus as part of the body’s defences.

“The human primary blood cell screens performed at MSU are state-of-the-science models for evaluating the effects of compounds on the human immune system,” said Kaminski, director of the Institute for Integrative Toxicology, Professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology, and director of MSU’s Center for Research on Ingredient Safety. “Our unique human immune cell models allow us to measure the immune modulating properties of these CCCM mixtures on the full complement of immune cell types.”

Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, chief science officer for both GB Sciences and its parent company, added that MSU’s modelling will also be used to assess the impact of CCCM on other immune responses.

Previously, Kaminski and GB Sciences had collaborated on finding mixtures of cannabinoids that would reduce inflammation caused by viruses like HIV.

“If successful, data from (Kaminski’s) pre-clinical study would be used as part of the support for an Independent New Drug filing with the FDA,” said Small-Howard.