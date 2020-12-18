Cannabis MSO Acreage appoints former top Pfizer executive as CEO

Multistate marijuana company Acreage Holdings on Friday appointed Peter Caldini as chief executive officer.

Caldini has experience in both health care and consumer packaged goods, having served as president of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s divisions in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as working as a brand manager for consumer packaged goods giant Unilever.

He takes the helm at New York-based Acreage on Dec. 21.

“I look forward to guiding Acreage to a clear leadership position in the largest cannabis market in the world, utilizing the company’s proven award-winning brands combined with Canopy Growth’s brands and intellectual property,” said Caldini in a news release.

Acreage has a conditional deal to be acquired by Canopy Growth in the event that the United States legalizes marijuana at the federal level.

That deal was announced in 2019, but Canopy and Acreage amended it in 2020 to slash the price and gave Canopy the option not to acquire all Acreage shares.

Acreage’s previous CEO, Kevin Murphy, resigned in conjunction with the amended deal.

“As Acreage’s largest shareholder, I could not be more confident that the future of Acreage is indeed in great hands with Peter,” Murphy said in the release.