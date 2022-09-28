Cannabis MSO Ascend unveils executive shake-up after former CEO charged with battery

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

Abner Kurtin, a co-founder of Ascend Wellness Holdings (AWH), will move from his role as chief executive officer to executive chair of the board, the New York-headquartered cannabis multistate operator announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes nearly three weeks after Kurtin was charged with battery in Florida, where he lives.

Chief Financial Officer Daniel Neville and co-founder and President Frank Perullo will fill the role as co-CEOs on an interim basis, effective immediately.

Ascend’s board has retained an executive search company to assist in finding a new CEO to lead the company, according to a news release.

“AWH has an incredibly strong foundation in place and remains well positioned to advance the goal of breaking down traditional walls in the cannabis marketplace and redefining the industry from the ground up,” the board said in a statement.

“As the company prepares to enter the next phase of its growth story, the board determined that now was the right time to initiate this transition.”

Ascend Wellness trades as AAWH on over-the-counter markets. On Wednesday morning, the company’s shares were trading at $1.61, a drop of nearly 6%.

The company also trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as AAWH.U, and was trading at $1.61 as well.

