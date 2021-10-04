Cannabis MSO Ascend Wellness to acquire two Ohio dispensaries

New York-based cannabis multistate operator Ascend Wellness Holdings is expanding its vertically integrated medical marijuana operation in Ohio.

According to a news release, Ascend Wellness has:

Completed the acquisition of BCCO, a medical marijuana dispensary operating as Ohio Provisions in Carroll.

Entered into an agreement to acquire Coshocton-based dispensary Ohio Cannabis Clinic.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Columbus is the closest big city to the two dispensaries.

“With adult-use legislation currently under consideration (in Ohio), now is an opportune time to scale our footprint,” said Abner Kurtin, CEO and chair of Ascend Wellness.

Ascend also owns cultivation and processing facilities in Monroe, Ohio.

Ohio regulators recently announced that medical marijuana growers may request an expansion of their cultivation operations, which could ease product shortages, boost sales and allow cultivators to better meet patient demand.