Cannabis MSO MariMed appoints Jon Levine as interim CEO

MariMed, a Massachusetts-based cannabis multistate operator, appointed Jon Levine, the company’s president, as interim chief executive officer.

The move, announced Wednesday, comes after the recent, unexpected death of the company’s longtime CEO, veteran marijuana industry executive Robert Fireman.

“As president, Jon has managed the day-to-day facets of MariMed’s operations, and as co-founder of MariMed, has the experience and knowledge of the company’s innerworkings and growth strategy that are crucial at this juncture,” Edward Gildea, one of the company’s independent directors, said in a statement.

According to a news release, MariMed’s board of directors will conduct a search for a permanent CEO.

No timeline for the search was provided.

Since its founding in 2011, MariMed has won marijuana business licenses in several states across the United States and operates cultivation, production and retail facilities.