Cannabis MSO MedMen is exiting Arizona and Nevada

By MJBizDaily Staff

Marijuana multistate operator MedMen Enterprises is exiting Arizona and Nevada by selling its assets in those states to privately held MSO Mint Cannabis.

The sales are the result of a strategic review by MedMen, according to a news release, and consist of the Los Angeles-based company’s wholly owned operating subsidiary in Arizona and two operational stores in Clark County, Nevada.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Mint Cannabis has operations in its home state of Arizona as well as Michigan and Missouri.

MedMen warned investors in February that the company was running out of cash and later in the month said it was evaluating divesting properties in Arizona, Illinois and Nevada.

In November, MedMen advised that its annual results for the 2023 fiscal year ended July 1 would be late.

“MedMen is pleased with the outcome of our strategic review and has made good progress in our restructuring efforts,” MedMen CEO Ellen Deutsch Harrison said in a statement.

“These transactions will bolster liquidity in the short term, reduce liabilities, and enable the Company to focus on operating efficiencies and executing our long-term asset-light growth strategy in our core markets.”

