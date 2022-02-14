Cannabis MSO MedMen loses chief revenue officer

The chief revenue officer has resigned at California-based cannabis multistate operator MedMen, a little more than a year since she assumed the role.

According to a news release, Tracy McCourt informed the MedMen board that she is resigning effective March 4.

The release did not give any reasons for McCourt’s departure.

CEO Michael Serruya said the company is grateful for McCourt’s “contributions to the organization these past 14 months.”

McCourt was hired as chief revenue officer in December 2020, as the company was struggling to dig itself out of a financial hole.

McCourt came to MedMen from Zappos, where she developed the brand marketing strategy “to align business goals with merchandising strategy.” Before that, McCourt served as chief marketing officer at Frederick’s of Hollywood.