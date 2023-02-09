Cannabis producer Canopy cutting 800 jobs, closing flagship Canadian facility

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth announced Thursday it is closing its flagship cultivation facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, and cutting more a third of its workforce as part of a shift to an “asset-light model” in Canada.

Canopy disclosed the new strategy when it reported a third quarter net loss of 267 million Canadian dollars ($200 million), bringing its red ink in the first three quarters of the year to CA$2.6 billion.

Canopy said it is cutting its workforce by approximately 35%, including 800 positions impacted by Thursday’s announcement.

Forty percent, or roughly 300 positions, were terminated effective immediately, a spokesperson told MJBizDaily via email.

The layoffs come as cannabis companies across North America have been shedding hundreds of jobs and closing facilities because of falling wholesale cannabis prices, recession worries, and cash-strapped consumers keeping a tighter grip on their wallets.

Last month, U.S. multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings said it would shutter the majority of its operations in three Western U.S. states – California, Colorado and Oregon – and reduce its payroll by 10% in the latest sign of the ongoing difficulties for the cannabis market as a whole.

Canopy’s headcount reduction represents 60% of Canopy’s “operational footprint,” or the facilities it owns, the spokesperson said, “as we consolidate cultivation in Kelowna and Kincardine – our purpose-built for cannabis facilities.”

Canopy’s management expects the cost reduction initiatives to save it CA$140 million toCA$160 million over the next year, and reiterated a commitment to achieve positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before March 2024.

“Canopy must reach profitability to achieve our ambition of long-term North American cannabis market leadership,” CEO David Klein said in a statement.

“We are transforming our Canadian business to an asset-light model and significantly reducing the overall size of our organization. These changes are difficult but necessary to drive our business to profitability and growth.”

Canopy has been closing facilities across Canada for years after massively overbuilding its production capacity.

In November 2021, Canopy shuttered its sprawling 23-acre property in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

Earlier that year, Canopy Growth sold off two facilities in British Columbia that it once touted as the largest cannabis greenhouses in the world.

The assets we sold for major losses.

As part of the new “transformation” strategy announced by the company Thursday, Canopy also said it is moving to a third-party sourcing model for cannabis beverages, edibles, vapes, in addition to “ceasing the sourcing” of cannabis flower from its Mirabel, Quebec facility.

Canopy shares trade as WEED on the Toronto Stock Exchange and CGC on the Nasdaq exchange.

